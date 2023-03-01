Following the Derby della Mole victory, the morale is sky-high at the Juventus camp, especially following the return of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman displayed flashes of brilliance during his second-half cameo against Torino on Tuesday.

Apparently, there could be some additional positive news in store for Max Allegri, as another member of the midfield department could make a swift return.

According to JuventusNews24, Fabio Miretti will be available for selection this Sunday. The Bianconeri head toward the Italian capital for a fascinating clash against Roma.

The 19-year-old sustained an injury during the Old Lady’s victory in Salerno last month, leaving the pitch in tears. Luckily, the blow wasn’t as devastating as originally feared.

The young Italian’s return would bolster the middle of the park which now has another exciting addition in Enzo Barrenechea.

On the other hand, the source believes that Arkadiusz Milik will require additional time on the sidelines. So aside from the Pole’s absence, Max Allegri will finally have a full squad at his disposal for the first time this season.

This comes at the perfect timing since the club is preparing for a grueling March schedule that includes a Europa League round of 16 doubled header against Freiburg.