Another Juventus player could join Sampdoria on loan this January

Since the start of the campaign, Luca Pellegrini is yet to cement himself as an important figure in Max Allegri’s plans.

The left-back spent the last two seasons on loan at Cagliari and Genoa respectively, but the returning manager opted to maintain his services for the current campaign.

But more than a month has passed since the beginning of the new season, and the 22-year-old has only made one start in all competitions. Moreover, that appearance came against Napoli at the Stadio Maradona, when Allergi travelled south with a depleted squad due to the absence of the South American internationals.

The former Roma man didn’t embarrass himself in his lone outing, but he remains below the likes of Alex Sandro, Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio in the pecking order. Therefore, Pellegrini could be set for yet another loan spell.

According to Calciomercato via Tuttojuve, the young fullback could make a return to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, this time in the colors of Sampdoria.

The Blucerchiati already have two Juventus youngsters on loan, as Radu Dragusin and Mohamed Ihattaren joined the Ligurian side on deadline day last August.

Nonetheless, neither player has been able feature for Sampdoria thus far. The Dutch midfielder is currently out with an injury, while the Romanian defender is behind in Roberto D’Aversa’s pecking order.

As for Pellegrini, he might end up facing a similar issue, as Doria already have an impressive left-back in Tommaso Augello.

The report also mentions West Ham United as another potential suitor for the young Italian.