Juventus is looking to offload several first-team players, but the Bianconeri are aware that they may need to mutually terminate the contracts of some.

One player has already left the club after reaching a compensation agreement, and more could follow the same path.

The next player expected to depart this way is Mattia De Sciglio, who has struggled to attract buyers after being plagued by injuries for several seasons.

Juve has barely seen him on the pitch, and it’s clear he needs to move on. However, interest in him has been minimal, with only Monza showing some interest weeks ago.

That option appears to have cooled off, and according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juve may now consider terminating his contract by mutual consent.

The Bianconeri are open to releasing him with compensation, which would likely be much less than what they would have to pay in gross wages if he remains at the club for another year.

Juve FC Says

De Sciglio has been inactive for us for some time and has to leave, so we need to do what we can to make that happen.

If we keep him, the defender will not play enough games, which is why clubs have not been showing serious interest in his signature lately.