Another Juventus player cuts his post-World Cup break short

December 22, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Gleison Bremer is the latest Juventus player to return to training ahead of the season’s restart, meaning he has cut his break short.

The defender joined the club this season and has been an integral member of their squad as the Bianconeri look to win the league and other trophies.

He was surprisingly picked by Brazil for the last World Cup in Qatar and did well when called upon by his country as they reached the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Bianconeri handed him and the likes of Danilo and Alex Sandro an extended break because of their participation, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he has cut short his holiday and trained in Turin today.

Juve FC Says

Our players have deserved their extended break, and we would have had no problems if Bremer had stayed on and completed his holiday.

Instead, he has shown he means business and wants to contribute immediately when club football resumes in less than two weeks.

Hopefully, he can work hard and get in shape before the restart because he is one of our most trusted players, and we will need his impact to continue winning matches in 2023.

Our preparation has been smooth so far after we won two friendly games, and fans should be confident in the team.

