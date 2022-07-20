Juventus will leave Adrien Rabiot behind for their trip to America later today.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club in this transfer window. However, no suitor has tabled an important offer for him yet.

The Bianconeri remains open to anything, but he is a key part of their current team.

Even though his contract is running down, Max Allegri likes the midfielder and he will probably be a regular in the upcoming campaign if he remains at the club.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the former PSG midfielder will not travel with the other players for personal reasons.

It claims the Bianconeri have agreed to allow him to remain in Turin and train alone.

A statement from the player, as quoted by the report reads: “In agreement with the club and for personal reasons, I will stay in Italy to finish my physical training.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot remains one of the players that Allegri likes despite almost always getting criticism from the club’s fans.

The midfielder has been an important member of our team for the last few seasons, and he will still prove his worth if he stays.

However, it remains unclear if a suitor will attempt to add him to their squad.