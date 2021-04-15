Another Juventus player linked in a possible swap for Moise Kean

Anyone who has ever dumped a lover before quickly realizing that he (or she) had committed a stupid mistake will probably feel some compassion towards Juventus.

The Bianconeri management shockingly decided to sell the club’s best youth product in the previous decade or so, when they allowed Moise Kean to join Everton in the summer of 2019.

Naturally that decision ended up backfiring, as the young Italian is enjoying a positive loan spell at Paris Saint Germain.

The striker will return to Merseyside once his dry loan ends by the end of the campaign. Whilst the French champions will be looking to secure a deal that would allow them to maintain the player, the Old Lady will try to pounce on the situation.

According to English reports (via TuttoJuve), Juventus are ready to offer the services of their winger Federico Bernardeschi in exchange for Kean’s return.

Whilst it’s not the first time that a Bianconeri player gets linked with a swap deal for Kean, the source claims that the 27-year-old is well-appreciated by Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The former Fiorentina man has been largely used as a mere squad player under Andrea Pirlo this season, and was even converted into a fullback at times.

Whilst the Toffees would definitely ask for an additional figure in addition to Bernardeschi’s services, it remains to be seen who will offer them the most tempting proposal between Juventus, PSG and all other potential suitors.