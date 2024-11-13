Juventus has been dealt another potential setback as rumours from Colombia suggest that defender Juan Cabal may have suffered an ACL injury, which could rule him out for the rest of the season. Cabal, who joined Juventus over the summer as a replacement for Alex Sandro, has been a regular part of Thiago Motta’s defensive rotation. His flexibility has allowed Juventus to use Andrea Cambiaso in various roles, providing the team with tactical options. However, with Gleison Bremer already sidelined with a long-term injury, Cabal’s potentially season-ending injury could leave Juventus severely short on defensive resources.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Cabal’s injury appears to be serious, and Juventus now awaits confirmation on whether he will indeed be out for the season. The club is hoping that follow-up scans and tests will reveal less severe damage, but the initial signs are not encouraging. If the ACL injury is confirmed, Juventus will have to brace for a season without both Cabal and Bremer, increasing the pressure on the rest of their defensive line.

The timing of this injury is especially problematic, as Juventus is already contending with inconsistency in defence. Cabal’s absence would likely force the club to rely even more heavily on players like Andrea Cambiaso, who may need to take on a larger defensive role to compensate for the shortage. Additionally, Juventus may consider reinforcing their defence in the January transfer window if both Bremer and Cabal are unavailable. A new signing would be essential to maintain the club’s competitiveness, especially given the defensive struggles they’ve faced in recent matches.

For now, Juventus will likely need to manage with a depleted defensive lineup until January. If Cabal’s injury is confirmed as season-ending, the club’s management will have to act decisively to bolster the backline for the challenges ahead in both Serie A and European competitions.