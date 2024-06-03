Juventus defender Federico Gatti will join Luciano Spalletti’s Italy squad which will compete at Euro 2024.

The Azzurri’s preliminary 30-man squad included three Bianconeri stars in the shape of Federico Chiesa, Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolo Fagioli who was the surprise addition.

On the other hand, Spalletti opted to omit Manuel Locatelli, while others were preferred ahead of Gatti at the back.

However, Francesco Acerbi sustained an injury last week that put the Juventus one step away from the squad.

While the Inter veteran’s departure didn’t result in an immediate call-up for Gatti, he was notified to remain on alert.

Last night, Atalanta youngster sustained an ACL rupture in the final Serie A clash of the season against Fiorentina.

The young defender will be out of action for several months, thus leaving a gap at the back in the national team.

So as confirmed by the official FIGC website on Monday, Gatti will join Italy’s camp at Coverciano.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to make the final cut when the 26-man list is released.

This would be the former Frosinone man’s first major international tournament.

The centre-back made 36 appearances for Juventus this season between Serie A and Coppa Italia. He scored four goals, including a last-gasp winner against Monza.

Italy’s defensive department also includes the likes of Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluca Mancini, Matteo Darmian, Riccardo Calafiori and Alessandro Buongiorno.