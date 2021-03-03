Dragusin
Another Juventus player visited J Medical centre with De Ligt today

March 3, 2021 - 4:00 pm

Matthijs de Ligt couldn’t play in Juventus’ game against Spezia yesterday after feeling some discomfort in the warmup. He has joined the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini on the treatment table.

We expect the Dutchman to be informed exactly what the problem is and how long he would be out of action later today.

Ilbianconero reports that he has visited the J Medical Centre to get the diagnosis, however, he wasn’t the only Juventus player who checked into the facility.

The report says that as well as De Ligt, Radu Dragusin also visited the facility.

If the young defender has an injury, then it is even more trouble for the Bianconeri.

Dragusin has been permanently attached to the first team this season and he is one option the club will turn to as their injuries at the back continue to mount.

He was on the bench for the game against Spezia and would have been called upon if they needed another centre-back.

Alex Sandro and Merih Demiral combined well to give the Bianconeri a clean sheet in that game, but they cannot afford to lose another centre-back now.

READ MORE Juventus Coach Andrea Pirlo: “I Don’t Know if Morata Will Start Against Lazio”

