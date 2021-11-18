Another Juventus star dumps super agent Mino Raiola

Federico Bernardeschi has become the latest Juventus player to change agents and dump Mino Raiola.

The Dutch-Italian agent is one of the biggest in the world and he manages the careers of the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Paul Pogba.

But in recent weeks, some of his players have been dumping his agency for another one and Bernardeschi is the latest.

Unsettled Mohamed Ihattaren was the first Juve player to leave his agency in recent weeks and Federico Pastorello’s P&P Sport Management has now added Bernardeschi to their client list.

They posted an image of the Juve midfielder on their Instagram account to confirm the news.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi is at an important time in his career as he nears the end of his current Juventus contract.

The midfielder has previously rejected offers to leave the club and it is now left to be seen if he would sign a Juve contract extension.

The cash-strapped Bianconeri might not offer him the best deal he can get, and being a free agent in the summer would give him more power to negotiate his next move.

Juve is one of a few clubs who can offer him a good contract in Serie A. Perhaps he would leave Italy if he really wants a big salary on his next deal.