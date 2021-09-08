chiesa italy
Club News

Another Juventus star might be sent home from international duty today

September 8, 2021 - 4:00 pm

Federico Chiesa could return home from the Italian national team camp today as he struggles with a muscle injury.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says the attacker has been struggling with a flexor problem and he is unlikely to play in Italy’s match against Lithuania.

The Azzurri have been struggling with injury problems recently and they will be gutted to lose Chiesa, but the report claims that the attacker will prefer to return home to relax and recover so that he can play in Juventus’ next game against Napoli.

Chiesa has scored the only goal in Italy’s last two matches, but he is yet to open his account for Juventus this season.

He is one of the players that Massimiliano Allegri will bank on to get him goals now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club.

Juve has started this season poorly with no wins from their last two matches and Empoli beat them at home the last time out.

The Bianconeri winger has started both league games and will probably start against Napoli also if he is fit.

Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata are two other attacking players that need to score as many goals as possible for the club in this campaign to make it a success.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Al-Khelaifi

Al-Khelaifi sends message to Juventus over return to ECA, UEFA

September 8, 2021
Tchouameni Juventus

Premier League competition emerges for Juventus target

September 8, 2021
mckennie

The real reason McKennie was sent home from the USA camp revealed

September 8, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn September 8, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    fingers crossed he`s ok for napoli

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.