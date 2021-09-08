Another Juventus star might be sent home from international duty today

Federico Chiesa could return home from the Italian national team camp today as he struggles with a muscle injury.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says the attacker has been struggling with a flexor problem and he is unlikely to play in Italy’s match against Lithuania.

The Azzurri have been struggling with injury problems recently and they will be gutted to lose Chiesa, but the report claims that the attacker will prefer to return home to relax and recover so that he can play in Juventus’ next game against Napoli.

Chiesa has scored the only goal in Italy’s last two matches, but he is yet to open his account for Juventus this season.

He is one of the players that Massimiliano Allegri will bank on to get him goals now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club.

Juve has started this season poorly with no wins from their last two matches and Empoli beat them at home the last time out.

The Bianconeri winger has started both league games and will probably start against Napoli also if he is fit.

Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata are two other attacking players that need to score as many goals as possible for the club in this campaign to make it a success.