Juventus players have suffered from persistent injuries in this campaign, which has affected their performance in the league and other competitions.

The Bianconeri have had to change their lineups in almost every game they have played this season.

Paul Pogba has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar, which begins this month.

The French midfielder is yet to play a competitive game for Juve, but France will miss his influence in their dressing room.

He is not the only Bianconeri star who could potentially miss out on the competition.

A new report on Football Italia says Dusan Vlahovic is now worried he might have to stay home while the competition goes on.

The Serbian is a key man for his country and he was an important player for them during the qualifiers.

The report says he is suffering from a niggling groin problem and it could keep him out of the competition.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic helped his country to qualify for Qatar 2022 and he will want to help them make an impact in the competition.

However, he risks aggravating his injury struggles if he goes to it unfit to play while partaking in the games.

Hopefully, he is fit enough for the competition because he is one of the star men of his nation.