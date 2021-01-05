Another Juventus star tests positive for covid-19 ahead of AC Milan match

Juan Cuadrado has become the latest Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus, joining Alex Sandro, who had tested positive earlier.

The club is about to face AC Milan in the Serie A as they look to get back among the top teams in the division this season.

This round of tests had initially found Sandro to be positive, the Brazilian has now been joined by Cuadrado.

The club released a statement to confirm the development and also said that he has now self-isolated himself.

A club statement via Calciomercato reads: “Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, the positivity to Covid 19 of the player Juan Cuadrado emerged . player has already been placed in solitary confinement and is asymptomatic “.

Juventus will be hoping that they record no more positive tests before their match with Milan.

Stefano Pioli’s team has been topping the league standings for much of this season, and they remain unbeaten ahead of the game.

A Juventus win will help the Bianconeri get back among the teams that will probably win the title this season.

Cuadrado has been an important part of the team this season, and they will hope that he doesn’t stay out for long.