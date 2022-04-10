Another Juventus star will agree to a pay cut to remain at the club

Juventus has several players on their books now who need their expiring contracts renewed.

The Bianconeri have been revamping their squad, but some older players are still relevant to what they want to achieve.

The club will look to get their new deals sorted as soon as possible, but they are trying to cut down on their expenses and these players need to accept cuts to their current salaries to stay.

Paulo Dybala has become the most high-profile member of their team who will probably leave the club at the end of this campaign because he is refusing to take a pay cut from them.

But he is not alone and Juve is hoping others will remain. Perhaps that will be the case with Il Bianconero claiming another player will take a reduced salary and stay.

The report claims Federico Bernardeschi has clarified that his only thought now is to remain at the club and this means he will accept any offer given to him by the Bianconeri. He would only leave the Allianz Stadium if none is forthcoming.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has been a very loyal player to Juve since he moved to the club and we should appreciate that and keep him at the club.

The midfielder is not exactly a starter at the Allianz Stadium, but he is one of the first names off the bench in our matches.

We need to keep a valuable squad member like him in the squad to give us depth.