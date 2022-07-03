Another Juventus transfer depends on De Ligt’s future

Juventus is now open to cashing in on Matthijs de Ligt after failing to convince him to extend his contract.

The Dutchman has been with them since 2019, and he is considered one of their key players.

Now that Giorgio Chiellini has left the group, he should step in to become the next defence leader alongside Leonardo Bonucci.

But it seems he would also follow the Italy leader out of the exit door.

Juventus is now looking to use the money from his sale to add new players to their squad.

They will sign a replacement like Kalidou Koulibaly, but Tuttojuve says their pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo also depends on his departure.

The report claims unless they sell the Netherlands international, they will likely not move for the Roma man.

Juve FC Says

Now is the best time to make good money from the sale of De Ligt. If we allow him to enter the final season of his current deal next summer, we could sell him for less than half of what we can make now.

His departure will truly fatten our transfer purse, and we can now buy new players without needing to stretch ourselves too much.

A move for Zaniolo will help us add one more forward to our group, but a replacement for him should be a priority if he leaves.