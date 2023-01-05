Another Juventus youngster set for January loan move

Juventus youngster Marley Ake is set to leave on loan this month so he can gain more playing chances as he struggles to play in Max Allegri’s squad.

The winger is one of the exciting youngsters at the club who they believe could make their first team in the future.

He has had some chances to play for the first team, but he needs that consistently and Juve has now decided to send him out on loan.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals many clubs want him in Italy, but Genoa seems to be leading the race for his signature as they bid to return to Serie A.

The Griffin has a good relationship with Juve and the Bianconeri has often sent players there on loan and signed their budding talents.

Ake hopes he will work hard enough to gain regular first-team action before returning to Juve.

Ake has shown flashes of brilliance when he gets minutes in our first team and he needs to play often to develop his talents faster.

The Frenchman is already 21 and would feel he should be a regular at a senior side now, which is one reason he will jump at the chance to join another club temporarily in the second half of this season.