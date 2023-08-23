Juventus has reportedly reached an agreement with Romelu Lukaku, and the Belgian striker is eagerly anticipating the club’s actions during this transfer window.

However, the process of securing the former Inter Milan player has encountered complications, as Chelsea rejected Juventus’ proposed swap deal.

While Juventus could potentially reengage in negotiations in the final days of the transfer window, there’s a possibility that they might not succeed in bringing Lukaku to their squad.

Recent developments indicate that Tottenham Hotspur has expressed interest in acquiring Lukaku’s signature, especially after Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich.

Adding another layer to the competition, a different London club has entered the race for Lukaku. Il Bianconero has reported that West Ham United is keen on signing the Belgian striker.

Having recently sold Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta, West Ham appears willing to take a gamble on Lukaku to fill the void created by the departure of the Italian forward.

Moreover, West Ham’s participation in the Europa League this season could provide them with an added advantage, potentially influencing Lukaku’s decision-making process.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku has long waited for us, and we will only have ourselves to blame if we do not make our move for him.

The Belgian has done his best to ensure we come forward and get him out of London, but it seems unlikely that we will sort out this transfer, especially as Dusan Vlahovic looks to be in good shape now.