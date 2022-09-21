Another manager added to the list of a possible Allegri replacement

Max Allegri’s future as the Juventus manager remains uncertain, and reports have linked several names as his replacement.

The Bianconeri had bolstered their squad in the last transfer window, hoping to be in the title race from the start of this campaign.

However, that hasn’t been the case, and in these situations, the manager loses his job.

Fans have already started calling for Max to leave, and the club is under pressure to replace him.

Luckily, there are some good managers on the market now who are not attached to any employer.

Thomas Tuchel and Zinedine Zidane are two names that reports have been linked with a move to the club in recent weeks.

However, they are not alone, and a new one on Calciomercato reveals the Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini is also one of their targets.

The Azzurri gaffer is one of the best at the job, and he has won league titles with clubs before moving into international management.

Juve FC Says

Mancini could do a good job in Turin, and he is probably the most experienced in Italian football among the three we mentioned in this report.

However, would he want to return to club management, considering he is under less pressure as the manager of a national team?