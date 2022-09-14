Juventus’ “Next Gen” has been producing some fine players in recent seasons, and one position that has seen the most graduates is midfield.

The current Bianconeri senior team has Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti among its midfield options.

Both players have the proud distinction of coming through the ranks at the Allianz Stadium.

Miretti has cemented his place on the team this season under Max Allegri, while Fagioli proved his class while on loan at Cremonese last term and prompted the gaffer to keep him in his group.

Another top talent could join them in the first team, according to a new report.

Calciomercato reveals the next midfielder to graduate into the Bianconeri first team could be Alessandro Sersanti.

The 2002-born youngster has been making an impression on the Juve B-team, and the first team coaches are watching.

If he continues doing well, he will likely earn a promotion to the senior squad soon.

Juve FC Says

It cost a lot of money to sign outstanding players nowadays, and it is great that some of our youngsters are developing well.

This will save us money and help them build a career at a top club.

Miretti has proven Allegri will hand chances to anyone as long as they prove they can deliver.