Another misstep by McKennie prompts Juventus to make a decision on his future

Oops, he did it again. Despite being a relatively popular figure amongst the fans, Weston McKennie has proven to be someone who takes some of the rules of society in a light manner.

Last season, we all remember the famous gathering held at the American’s home in Turin, which also included his Juventus teammates, Paulo Dybala and Arthur Melo. This party was considered to be a breach of the Covid-19 related regulations in the country, and prompted the club to suspend the three players during a delicate period in the campaign.

During the summer, the former Schalke man was tipped to leave the club, but the Bianconeri didn’t receive an offer that was tempting enough.

Nonetheless, yet another misstep from McKennie has reportedly made the club more adamant on selling him, according to Calciomercato.

The midfielder has apparently breached Covid-19 regulations once more by taking a selfie without wearing a mask, and has been sent home by the US national team, and the player himself confirmed the news on Instagram.

“Unfortunately I am suspended for tonight’s game due to a violation of the team’s Covid protocols. I’m sorry for my actions,” said McKennie.

The report adds that Juventus will be hoping to sell him once the January transfer market opens, with the valuation set at 30 million euros. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have been mentioned as potential suitors.

However, the source also believes that the player can still save his Bianconeri career by winning over the favor of his manager, Max Allegri, with his performances on the pitch in the next few months.