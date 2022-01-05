Another Napoli player recovers from Covid-19 ahead Juventus clash

Despite being just one day away from the match, we’re still unsure whether the major Serie A clash between Juventus and Napoli will receive the green light.

Following the holiday season, the number of Covid-19 cases continues to grow all around the globe, and footballers are no exception for sure.

Napoli are already missing some key players who departed for the African Cup of Nations, and the spreading virus added to the southerners woes.

Nevertheless, the Partenopei’s official Twitter account had some good news in store for the club’s supporters on Wednesday, announcing the return of Eljif Elmas.

The versatile Macedonian tested negative and is now set to rejoin the squad.

“Eljif #Elmas‘s latest PCR test confirmed he is negative for COVID-19 after he obtained the same result in North Macedonia yesterday before returning to Italy,” reads the tweet.

📌 Eljif #Elmas's latest PCR test confirmed he is negative for COVID-19 after he obtained the same result in North Macedonia yesterday before returning to Italy. pic.twitter.com/3FgC8qlx7D — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 5, 2022

Therefore, the Napoli players who will miss the Juventus encounter due to positive tests are Victor Osimhen (who was supposed to join the Nigerian national team anyway), Hirving Lozano and Kevin Malcuit who was added to the list yesterday.

Moreover, the Azzurri will be without their manager Luciano Spalletti who also caught the virus as announced by the club yesterday.

We’re expecting more news to emerge concerning the fate of the match in the next hours, so stay tuned.

Update: Napoli Goalkeeper Alex Meret is the latest player to test positive.