Another option emerges to help Juventus with Sarri salary

Maurizio Sarri is still under contract with Juventus until 2022, but they are keen to get him off their wage bill in a tough time like this.

The Bianconeri fired him last summer after he couldn’t lead them beyond the round of 16 of the Champions League even though he won the Scudetto.

He has been linked with a move to another team for some time now, but he hasn’t accepted an offer just yet.

Tuttosport via Football Italia is now reporting that he might be set for a return to Napoli.

He was their manager between 2015 and 2018 and he almost won the Scudetto in his last campaign after leading them to 91 points.

He then joined Chelsea and won the Europa League in 2019 before moving to Turin.

Napoli is struggling this season and has just been eliminated from the Europa League by Granada.

The report says they will not sack Gennaro Gattuso before the end of the season, but there is every likelihood that he will not remain as their manager in the next campaign.

Although Aurelio De Laurentiis fell out with Sarri when he left the club, the president is willing to take a chance on him again.

If he joins them in the summer, it will save Juve around €6m for the last year of his current deal with them.