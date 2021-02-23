Another possible date for Juventus-Napoli revealed

One fixture whose date in the Italian league calendar remains uncertain is Juventus’ rescheduled home game against Napoli.

After the Partenopei won their appeal to get the game replayed at a later date, Serie A’s organizing body has been struggling to fit it into an already packed calendar.

Both teams have played the reverse of the fixture, but fixing a date for the first game has been difficult.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato is now reporting that a new date could be decided soon, but it depends on the European future of Napoli.

They have been struggling for form in recent games and are also on the brink of being eliminated from the Europa League.

They will face Granada in the return leg of their round of 32 game next and they are already 2-0 behind in the game.

If they exit the competition at this stage, the report says they might hold the game on the 17th of next month.

Juve is already 8 points adrift of the top of Serie A table and needs a win in that outstanding game to close the gap.

They will still face the likes of Verona, Spezia and Lazio before then and they have to win these matches to keep up with Inter at the top.