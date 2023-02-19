Another Premier League club joins Juventus in the race for Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic Savic is a man in demand and the midfielder is likely to leave Lazio at the end of this season.

Juventus has been one of his main suitors for some time and the Bianconeri remains hopeful they will win the race for his signature.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals West Ham is also interested in a move for the Serbian midfielder.

They are yet another Premier League side to show an interest in him, with Arsenal and Newcastle also suitors.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and he will almost certainly do a good job for us if we add him to our squad.

However, the interest from Premier League clubs should worry us because they have all it takes to offer him a lucrative deal, which we might not be able to match.

SMS also knows his next contract is probably his best chance to earn a lot of money in wages and might go to the club that hands him the best deal.

This does not make us favourites because Premier League clubs have so much money and have continued to outspend sides in the other leagues for several seasons.