Another Premier League club shows an interest in McKennie

Weston McKennie endured a challenging loan spell at Leeds United last season, where he received criticism from fans and was booed in the team’s final matches before their relegation was confirmed.

The midfielder has since returned to Juventus, where he is deemed surplus to requirements. However, McKennie may find an opportunity to return to the Premier League.

Recent reports linked him with a potential move to Aston Villa, as manager Unai Emery reportedly seeks to give him a second chance in the English top flight. Now, Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Brighton is also interested in securing McKennie’s services.

Juventus is eager to offload the player and would be pleased if additional clubs express interest in acquiring him during the current transfer window. This increased demand would provide Juventus with more leverage to demand a favourable transfer fee. However, the club must be cautious not to deter potential buyers by setting an excessively high price that could discourage them from pursuing a deal. Balancing their financial expectations with the market value for McKennie will be crucial in facilitating a successful transfer.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is a fine player and we should find a new home for him before next season starts.

However, the American did poorly in England last season and his performance in the Premier League will limit his number of suitors.

For now, we need to work with those who have shown interest in his signature and ensure they get a good valuation that will see them add him to their squad.