Another Premier League club shows interest in Chiesa

Federico Chiesa’s potential move to the Premier League is becoming increasingly likely, as multiple clubs have expressed interest in acquiring his services.

Despite remaining an important player for Juventus, Chiesa’s future has come into question due to the team’s absence from the Champions League, making him a sought-after player in the transfer market.

The Black and Whites are actively working on their plans for the summer and anticipate several changes within the club during this transfer window.

While they have identified a shortlist of targets, some players are expected to depart, which has attracted the attention of clubs like Liverpool who are keen on securing Chiesa’s signature.

In addition to Liverpool, other contenders in the race for Chiesa include Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, and now Aston Villa, who have recently joined the pursuit.

According to reports in England, as per Calciomercato, Unai Emery, the manager of Aston Villa, is keen on working with the talented Italian attacker, and the Villans are actively seeking to bolster their squad by adding him during this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our most important players, but this might be the best time to offload him for a good fee.

If we do not sell the struggling attacker, we will be forced to hand him a new big-money deal in the next campaign or sell him for a cheaper fee in the summer of 2024, which is far from the ideal situation we want.