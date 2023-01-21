Another Premier League club wants to beat Juventus to Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo could leave AS Roma this month and will likely not move to Juventus in Turin.

The Bianconeri have had him on their wishlist for a long time, but haven’t officially moved to add the attacker to their squad.

Max Allegri’s men remain one of the biggest sides in the country and the dream destination for most players in Serie A.

Zaniolo will likely love to play for the black and whites. However, Juve must find an agreement with AS Roma before that can happen.

A move to Turin has taken too long and it now seems he will move to the EPL instead.

Tottenham had been considered favourites in England for the Azzurri star. However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he is now also on the radar of Brighton.

Roberto de Zerbi wants to work with the Azzurri star and the EPL side is willing to offer 25m euros for Zaniolo’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a talented boy and remains one of the finest in his position in Italy, which makes him an attractive target.

However, we must focus on signing players that fit into Max Allegri’s system and not just those who are exciting to watch. If Zaniolo does not fit that description, we can allow the attacker to join another club.