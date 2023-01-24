Another Premier League club wants Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie is not a player many Juventus fans like watching or consider an important member of their team.

Even the club’s decision-makers are open to cashing in on the midfielder; this might be his last month in Turin.

McKennie has caught the attention of the likes of Aston Villa and Arsenal in the last few days and it seems his destiny truly lies in the Premier League, with a new suitor emerging for the American.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Leeds United is the latest Premier League club circling the former Schalke 04 man.

The Whites have bought some exciting American talents in the last few months and wish to add the Juve man to their squad.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is attractive to Premier League clubs even though Juve fans struggle to see why he is in their squad.

The American will help us raise money when he leaves, which we can use to add a talent to the group that is better suited to how we play.

Because many clubs have an interest in the midfielder, we could earn a reasonable fee when he leaves, but he might reject the suitor who wants to pay us more money.