Another Prisma investigation into Juventus partnerships drawing to a close

A strand of Juventus’ Prisma investigation is drawing to a close after investigators probed the club’s financial dealings and partnerships with certain clubs.

The black and whites are the subject of investigations on multiple fronts, with investigators believing they have cooked their books and should be punished.

The club is fighting back on multiple fronts, too and more trouble could be on its way.

A report on Football Italia reveals a strand of the Prisma investigation, which targeted some of their suspicious partnerships with other clubs, is coming to an end.

Cagliari, Genoa and Bologna are three clubs involved and it also looked into Juve’s agreement to pay some of its players under the table during the covid-19 pandemic.

Juve FC Says

We have had trouble on many fronts this season, and the club is probably prepared to battle authorities.

It has been a tough period for us off the field and it could be that another serious punishment is coming.

However, we must stay calm as always and ensure we continue supporting our players as much as possible.

They are working hard to keep getting the results and what they do on the pitch is very important at the moment because it directly affects how we would end the campaign.