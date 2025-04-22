Igor Tudor continues to receive support to remain as Juventus manager beyond this season after making a strong start since taking charge.

He was appointed during the March international break, as the Bianconeri moved quickly to replace Thiago Motta and steady the ship ahead of a crucial end to the campaign. While Tudor employs a different tactical approach compared to his predecessor, he has successfully communicated his ideas to the squad, and the players have responded well.

There was some concern early on about how the players would adapt to the change in style, but those doubts have largely faded. Since taking the reins, Tudor has not only earned the players’ trust but has also guided the team to some encouraging performances. The atmosphere around the club has improved, and the squad appears to be enjoying life under the new boss.

Despite the positive signs, the club’s hierarchy is in no rush to make a final decision. They are reportedly waiting until the season concludes before confirming whether Tudor will stay on a permanent basis. Some fans still believe he is merely a stop-gap solution to see out the season, but others, like former Juventus striker Giuseppe Galderisi, feel Tudor has earned the chance to lead the team into the future.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Galderisi said:

“If he gets to the Champions League, why shouldn’t he stay? Juventus gave me the impression in the last few games of being completely different. Tudor has shown a bit of aggression, determination, he has brought out some players like Vlahovic who had been excluded, he has all the credentials to have an important final. This Juve is liked, it is not overflowing but it is still a team that is more aware of its potential. For me it will arrive in the top four. Tudor has accepted the situation, but when they do the accounts at the club they will look more at 360 degrees.”

Tudor has done his part so far, and if he manages to secure Champions League qualification, it would be difficult to argue against him remaining in charge. Juventus must make a smart, forward-thinking decision when the season ends, and that might just mean giving Tudor the reins permanently.