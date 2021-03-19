ronaldo
Transfer News

Another Real Madrid star teases about possible Ronaldo return

March 19, 2021 - 11:01 am

Reports have linked Real Madrid with a move for Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo and their players and staff seem open to having him back.

The attacker left them for Turin in 2018 after winning multiple Champions League and Spanish league titles.

He has remained one of the best players in the world, even though he is getting older.

His individual performance can hardly be criticized, but the Bianconeri team isn’t having the best of seasons.

They have been knocked out of the Champions League and face losing the Serie A to another team as well.

There have been a lot of criticisms of the team and Ronaldo has been a target too. This has fueled rumours that he would leave the club and return to Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema have both left the door open for him to return and Vinicius Junior has become the latest player to also do that.

The attacker was speaking about Ronaldo’s rumoured return recently and said to TNT Sport via Football Italia:

“Cristiano is a legend at this club, he has won a lot.

“I can’t say much, because I don’t know what is happening, but he will always be welcome.”

With just a year left on his current deal, selling him in the next transfer window might be the best move for Juventus.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Diego Forlan in awe as Ronaldo dismisses critics ‘in just 30 minutes’

March 19, 2021

Milik could arrive with Juventus for 12 Million Euros this summer

March 18, 2021

Images – Juventus send their birthday wishes for two former players

March 18, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.