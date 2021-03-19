Another Real Madrid star teases about possible Ronaldo return

Reports have linked Real Madrid with a move for Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo and their players and staff seem open to having him back.

The attacker left them for Turin in 2018 after winning multiple Champions League and Spanish league titles.

He has remained one of the best players in the world, even though he is getting older.

His individual performance can hardly be criticized, but the Bianconeri team isn’t having the best of seasons.

They have been knocked out of the Champions League and face losing the Serie A to another team as well.

There have been a lot of criticisms of the team and Ronaldo has been a target too. This has fueled rumours that he would leave the club and return to Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema have both left the door open for him to return and Vinicius Junior has become the latest player to also do that.

The attacker was speaking about Ronaldo’s rumoured return recently and said to TNT Sport via Football Italia:

“Cristiano is a legend at this club, he has won a lot.

“I can’t say much, because I don’t know what is happening, but he will always be welcome.”

With just a year left on his current deal, selling him in the next transfer window might be the best move for Juventus.