Another round of Dybala contract talks to be held today after yesterday’s meeting

Paulo Dybala seems to be edging closer to signing a new Juventus contract after months of negotiations.

The Argentinian is an important part of Juve’s current and future plans, and he is set to play an important role under Massimiliano Allegri this season.

The attacker has already entered the final 11 months of his current deal and the Bianconeri have been struggling to get him on a new contract for some time now.

His representatives and the club held talks over a new deal yesterday, according to Sky Sports Italia as reported by Football Italia.

The report says his agent, Jorge Antun, directors Pavel Nedved and Cherubini, along with Dybala’s brand and sponsorship manager Carlos Novel all discussed the contract extension and will again today.

They discussed a new contract lasting until 2025 with an option of another year, but the attacker didn’t get his wish of earning at least €10m per season.

The report says both parties seem to have settled for €8m per season instead.

Since he joined Juve from Palermo in 2015, Dybala has been one of the most important players at the club.

He struggled for form last season because of persistent injury problems, but he would hope he can reach the heights expected of him in the upcoming campaign.