Another Serie A club becomes interested in Arthur

Arthur Melo is one of the worst signings Juventus has made recently. This is not because he isn’t talented enough, but the Brazilian is so injury-prone he has rarely played for the club.

He moved to Turin from Barcelona in a swap deal for Miralem Pjanic last season and it now seems that transaction should never have happened.

Arthur cannot get into the Juve team and Pjanic is spending this season on loan at Besiktas.

Max Allegri has too many underperforming midfielders and the Bianconeri could cash in on the Brazilian.

Calciomercato says as he struggles for playing time at Juve, he has interest from other clubs.

The new report claims Lazio wants to add him to their squad.

Maurizio Sarri works well with technical players and he could help the Brazilian return to form if he moves to the Rome club.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is one of many poor business deals that Fabio Paratici did before he left Juventus.

The Brazilian is simply taking up much-needed space in the squad and on our wage bill, and he cannot justify that he deserves either.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot have also been bad signings, but they have been available for selection more often than Arthur has.

The former Gremio man could revive his career elsewhere and the earlier we get rid of him, the better.