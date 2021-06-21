Another Serie A club could beat Juventus to sign La Liga legend

AS Roma could beat Juventus to the signature of Sergio Ramos after the Spaniard left Real Madrid.

Ramos has been one of the best defenders of his generation but Madrid chose not to extend his contract.

While he negotiated a new deal with Los Blancos last season, Juve had been paying attention to the progress of the talks, hoping to sign him.

The Bianconeri want to reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium.

After Madrid announced he won’t get a new deal, Juve can get their man on a free transfer.

However, they will now have to see off competition from Roma before they can sign him.

Todofichajes reports that the Romans have interest in his signature as they look to build a squad that can challenge for the Scudetto title.

The report says Jose Mourinho has already called the defender to sell his new project to him.

It says Roma would give him his desired salary and he would benefit from tax breaks in Italy just as Ronaldo enjoys at Juventus.

Juve can still move ahead of the Giallorossi by offering him a deal because they play in next seasons Champions League, while AS Roma will not.