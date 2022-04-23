Another Serie A club could enters the race for Dybala

It has been weeks since the announcement of Paulo Dybala’s departure from Juventus. By now, one would imagine that we’d have a clear image regarding his next destination.

Yet, the situation is getting increasingly mysterious, with a host of Italian and European clubs taking part in the race for the Argentine’s precious signature.

According to Radio Radio via ilBianconero, Roma are ready to join the fray for Dybala. The club’s manager José Mourinho and sporting director Tiago Pinto would like to build a striking partnership between him and Tammy Abraham.

The Englishman has won the hearts of the Giallorossi supporters since making the move to the Italian capital last summer. Paired with a top second striker, the former Chelsea man could become even more devastating in front of goal.

Interestingly, Dybala would effectively replace Nicolò Zaniolo who could be heading towards the exit door at Roma. The versatile Italian also happens to be a transfer target for Juventus.

So could Dybala and Zaniolo end up swapping clubs at the end of the season?

Juve FC say

Despite showing signs of improvement under the ownership of the Friedkin Group, Roma remain unlikely contenders in a race that could possibly include some major sides from Italy, Spain and England.

Moreover, one would wonder if Dybala would be eager to work under the tutelage of Mourinho in the first place. Nevertheless, the Special One can be incredibly persuasive when he identifies a player that he likes.