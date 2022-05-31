After rising through the youth ranks of Genoa, Rolando Mandragora caught the eye of Juventus who signed him in January 2016. However, the Bianconeri never handed the young midfielder a chance to shine, as he’s been on loan ever since.

In February 2021, the Italian ended his loan spell at Udinese in favor of joining Torino. But despite putting decent performances, the Granata are still reluctant when it comes to redeeming his services on a permanent basis.

According to il Corriere Fiorentino via ilBianconero, Fiorentina could pounce on the situation and launch an onslaught on Mandragora.

The Tuscans are still hoping to maintain the services of Lucas Torreira who enjoyed a solid season in Florence on loan from Arsenal. However, should they fail to find an agreement for the Uruguayan, Mandragora could be their plan B.

However, the report believes that the Italian could remain at Torino after all, and a meeting between the two crosstown rivals will take place this week to settle the matter.

Juve FC say

Despite his inability to cement a spot at Juventus, Mandragora remains a solid central midfielder who can be very useful for a midtable Serie A team with European ambitions.

Although a switch to Fiorentina would be a career step-up for the former Udinese man, he appears to be a key figure in Ivan Juric’s plans at Torino, and staying for another season with the Granata would allow him to further develop on all levels.

As for Juventus, they can only hope that the competition for the player’s signature end up sparking a bidding war.