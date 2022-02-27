Another Serie A club joins Juventus in the race for Bremer

Gelson Bremer is one of the finest defenders in Serie A right now and he has been linked with a move to Juventus.

The Torino man has been outstanding for the Turin side and that could see him make the move across town to Juve.

However, the Bianconeri is not the only club looking to sign him and the competition for his signature keeps increasing.

Previously, Juve had to worry about losing him to Inter Milan and AC Milan, but a new club has joined.

Fichajes.net says Napoli has been forced to consider a move for him.

The Partenopei could lose Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer as he delays signing a new deal.

They are now looking for a replacement, and Bremer is high on their list of targets.

Juve FC Says

Torino will not want to sell him to Juventus, considering the rivalry between both clubs.

But the player might decide his next employer by himself and force the Turin side to deal with any club he chooses to join.

We can start speaking to his representatives now and convince them that a move to the Allianz Stadium is the best next step for him.

With the future of Matthijs de Ligt still uncertain, it would make sense to secure the signing of Bremer.