Nicolo Rovella has been impressive for Juventus in pre-season training and he is one of the best players we have in the squad now.

The midfielder is in his first season as a Juve player after spending the last 18 months on loan at Genoa and he wants to impress.

However, the club added Paul Pogba to the midfield some weeks ago and reports continue to link them with a move for Leandro Paredes.

That means he might struggle to play and several clubs want to sign him on loan.

He appeared close to a move to Salernitana days ago, but Juve is not so keen to allow him to leave just yet.

A new suitor has now emerged, with Tuttomercatoweb claiming Monza also wants to add him to their squad.

The newly-promoted Serie A side is keen to remain in the top flight and they want to bolster their squad with the best players.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is very talented and the midfielder could be a fine backup option at the Allianz Stadium in this campaign.

But if we add Paredes to the group and also keep Adrien Rabiot and Arthur, then we probably should find a temporary home that will guarantee him regular playing time.