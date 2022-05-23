Bernardeschi
Another Serie A club joins the race for outgoing Juventus man

May 23, 2022 - 1:00 pm

Juventus and Federico Bernardeschi have decided to end their relationship together after the club couldn’t meet his contract demands.

The Euro 2020 winner has been one of Juve’s finest squad members in the last few seasons and the Bianconeri enjoyed his talents.

While on their books, he had the chance to move out on loan in some campaigns, but he turned them down.

Now he has to find a new home, and it seems he would remain in Serie A, where at least two clubs want to sign the midfielder.

Milan has been reported to be interested in a move for him, but they are not alone. Calciomercato claims Napoli is also looking to add him to their squad.

They will become the second Serie A side hopeful of getting his signature, but these are early days, and more clubs might show interest before his future is decided.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has served this club well, and now is not a bad time for him to leave.

The midfielder was a good squad member, and he often steps in when the players ahead of him on the pecking order are being rested or cannot play, so we need to find someone else to play that role.

