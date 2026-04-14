Thiago Motta continues to receive his salary from Juventus, as his contract with the Old Lady is set to run until the summer of 2027. The club made the decision to part ways with him midway through his first season after concluding that appointing him as manager had been an error.

Motta had signed a three-year agreement upon joining the club and did not reach any settlement regarding severance pay when he departed his role at the Allianz Stadium. As a result, Juventus remain responsible for his wages until either the contract expires or he secures a new managerial position.

Situation at Juventus

At present, Juventus continue to fulfil its financial obligations towards Motta, a situation that reflects the absence of any negotiated exit arrangement. This ongoing commitment has placed the club in a position where they are effectively waiting for a resolution that would relieve it of this burden.

There is, however, a growing expectation that this arrangement may not persist for much longer. Motta is believed to be open to returning to management, and developments elsewhere in Italian football could soon present him with the opportunity to do so.

Potential Move to Roma

According to Tuttomercatoweb, there is tension between Gian Piero Gasperini and Claudio Ranieri at Roma, a situation that could potentially result in a managerial change. Roma has already begun considering possible replacements, with Motta emerging as one of the candidates under evaluation.

Although Motta has declined several offers since leaving Juventus, it is widely anticipated that he would not reject an approach from Roma, given the club’s stature within Italian football. Should such a move materialise, Juventus would finally be relieved of their obligation to continue paying his wages.

For now, however, the situation remains uncertain. Juventus will be hoping for a swift resolution, but there is no guarantee that Motta will be appointed, leaving the club in a state of cautious anticipation.