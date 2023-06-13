Another Serie A club shows interest in Arkadiusz Milik

Juventus appears to have no intention of continuing with Arkadiusz Milik after his loan spell with the club last season. The Polish striker joined Juventus on loan from Olympique Marseille with the aim of providing experience and support to young forwards like Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic.

Opinions vary on Milik’s performance during his time in Turin, but many fans expected the club to pursue a permanent transfer. However, it seems unlikely that Juventus will exercise that option, and Fiorentina has now entered the race to secure his signature.

According to Calciomercato, Fiorentina will compete with Lazio for the acquisition of Milik. However, Lazio holds a significant advantage over Fiorentina due to their connection with Maurizio Sarri, who coached Milik previously. Additionally, Lazio offers a better chance of competing for a Champions League spot, which could influence Milik’s decision regarding his future destination.

Juve FC Says

Milik did well on our books and it is a surprise that the club has not made the move permanent.

However, they have their reasons and we know several tough decisions must be made at the Allianz Stadium in this transfer window after the turbulent season we had.

Milik will likely want to return to Turin and both clubs still have more than enough time to discuss a deal about the attacker.