Another Serie A club surprisingly enters the fray for Pjanic

One year following the eyebrow raising exchange deal between Juventus and Barcelona, Miralem Pjanic is desperately trying to seal a return to Italy.

The Bosnian played for the Old Lady between 2016 and 2020, but ended up being swapped for Arthur Melo last summer, primarily for financial reasons.

Nonetheless, the midfielder had a torrid first season in Catalunya, and his coach, Ronald Koeman, is leaving him out of the matchday squad at the start of the current campaign.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a return to Turin where he would be reunited with Max Allegri who came back to the Allianz Stadium himself earlier this summer.

However, the Bianconeri already enhanced their midfield department with the acquisition of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo, and are unable to add other new players to the equation, unless they manage to offload some of their current stars (mainly Aaron Ramsey or even Weston McKennie).

Therefore, other proposals have emerged recently, including an unlikely Serie A club.

According to la Gazzetta dello Spot via Football Italia, Fiorentina are now genuinely in the running for Pjanic, and would be hoping to take him on loan for the season.

Morevover, Barca would even be willing to pay half of his wages, as the player currently earns 8 million euros per year as net wages.

Whilst the the former Lyon and Roma man was surely hoping for a more exciting destination than a mid-table club, the lack of more lucrative options could force him to accept a temporary move to Florence.