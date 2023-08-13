This summer, the midfield department at Juventus has been undergoing a host of changes.

Arthur Melo has already joined Fiorentina on loan, while Denis Zakaria and Nicolò Rovella are on the verge of completing transfers to Monaco and Monza respectively.

Yet, the exodus could include additional names, with Fabio Miretti potentially leaving on loan.

The 19-year-old earned a promotion to the club’s first team in April 2022. However, he struggled to cement himself a starting role in Max Allegri’s formation last season.

So in the lack of European football, the youngster could further starve for playing time next season.

Therefore, the management has been seriously considering sending him out on loan in order to gain some valuable experience.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Bologna have entered the fray for Miretti, offering competition for Salernitana.

The Granata have been on the Italian’s trail since the start of the summer transfer session.

Nevertheless, the Southerners could eventually miss out on Miretti’s services, with the Rossoblu offering an alternative destination.

Last season, both clubs hosted Juventus players on loan. Andrea Cambiaso vastly impressed under the guidance of Thiago Motta at Bologna, while Hans Nicolussi Caviglia spent the second half of the campaign at Salernitana.

The source adds that Juventus and Miretti will take the next hours to reflect before deciding the player’s next move.