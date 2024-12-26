Juventus isn’t the only club looking to lure Joshua Zirkzee back to the Italian top flight, as Atalanta have reportedly entered the fray.

The 23-year-old’s reputation may have taken a hit due to an underwhelming start to life at Manchester United, but he remains highly regarded in Serie A thanks to his exploits at Bologna. Last season, the Dutchman spearheaded the Emilians’ charge toward a historic Champions League qualification while establishing himself as one of the finest strikers in the league, despite his unconventional style which sees him roaming all over the pitch.

Nevertheless, Zirkzee has yet to hit the ground running in the Premier League, and Man Utd’s new boss Ruben Amorim hasn’t been too impressed thus far. Therefore, Juventus have been keeping close tabs on the situation, as Thiago Motta would be ecstatically welcome a reunion with his old Bologna pupil.

However, this won’t be an easy operation given that the Red Devils have only recently splashed 42 million euros for the player’s services. Moreover, it appears that the Bianconeri may have some company in the race.

According to Sport Mediaset via JuventusNews24, Atalanta is yet another club looking for a new striker in January, so they have identified Zirkzee as a potential solution.

The Europa League winners lost the services of Gianluca Scammaca due to an ACL injury just before the start of the season. La Dea acted swiftly, replacing the Italian striker with his compatriot Mateo Retegui who is currently leading the Serie A charts with 12 goals. However, the latter remains the solitary centre-foward among their ranks, as Ademola Lookman and Charles De Ketelaere can be more devastating when bursting from the flanks.

Hence, Gian Piero Gasperini could use a new striker, so Atalanta will try to do business with Man United. The two clubs had conducted a few operations over the last few years, with Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo moving from Bergamo to Carrington.