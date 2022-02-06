Another Spanish club contacts Atletico Madrid over Morata

Alvaro Morata was linked with a January transfer to Barcelona as he considered his Juventus future.

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic means he would have to do very well before the Bianconeri will make his current loan deal permanent.

Atletico Madrid doesn’t seem to expect his return, which has opened the door for him to join another club at the end of this season.

Barca might come back for his signature, but they would have competition this time.

Calciomercato says he has now entered the radar of Sevilla and they would look to sign him in the summer.

The report claims the La Liga side has already opened talks with Atletico over a summer move for him.

He would have just a season left on his current deal at the Madrid side and Sevilla hopes they can land him in a cut-price move.

Juve FC Says

Morata can do much better than he is doing at Juve now and unless he does that, the club will not keep him beyond this campaign.

Vlahovic will be our main striker from now on, but the young Serb would need help from other players.

If Morata can make himself a useful partner in this second half of the season, the Bianconeri could sign him permanently at the end of the campaign.