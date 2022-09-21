Another suspect arrested in the Pogba extortion case

The Paul Pogba extortion case continues, and authorities in France have taken a new suspect into custody, according to Calciomercato.

The Juventus midfielder has been the subject of a long extortion plot from his childhood friends and brother.

Unbeknown to the public, he had been threatened in France and Italy, but he kept his ordeal private.

However, his brother Mathias went public with a video claiming he wanted to spill secrets of the midfielder.

That was when Pogba’s camp revealed he has been threatened and asked to pay an enormous sum of money.

The midfielder is now under police protection in Turin, and the report claims the investigation will continue.

Juve FC Says

The last thing we need is for Pogba to have an off-field problem. This was one issue he had during his time at Manchester United, and it overshadowed his on-field contributions.

The World Cup winner has not even played for the Bianconeri since he moved to the club.

He hopes to return from injury, just before the World Cup. Hopefully, this matter would have been sorted completely by then.

What we need now is on-field success, and this is a huge distraction that should be far away from the club.