Another team has become “strongly interested” in Juventus target

Calciomercato says that Arkadiusz Milik’s future isn’t any clearer as another team becomes interested in the Juventus target.

Milik has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri and he would have joined them in the summer if Maurizio Sarri wasn’t sacked.

The Polish striker has been isolated at Napoli after he couldn’t find a new team to take him on before the last transfer window closed.

Juventus signed Alvaro Morata in that transfer window instead, but it seems that the Bianconeri will need another striker as an overreliance on the Spaniard isn’t good for them.

The report says that Fiorentina has joined the Milik race and they are very serious about landing him next month. However, there seems to be some confusion about his position over his future.

The report says that he has told Napoli that he wants to remain with them until the end of the season when he can leave them for nothing.

But then he also expects “an important call” from Juventus with regards to a move to Turin next month.

Juve has done well this season in terms of scoring goals, but most of their goals this season have come from either Morata or Cristiano Ronaldo, making the signing of another frontman an important endeavour.