Another team wants Paratici and it could affect Ronaldo’s future

Fabio Paratici was a major part of Juventus’ recent successes and can boast of one of the best administrative CVs in Europe.

He spent a decade at Juve and helped them dominate Serie A while signing some of the best players around Europe.

He is now set to leave the club when his current deal expires and earlier reports claim that Tottenham is eyeing a move for him.

The reports say that the Englishmen want to make Antonio Conte their next boss and the combination of the manager and Paratici is seen as a solid one.

However, the English side is far from completing a deal with Paratici and they could even miss out on him entirely.

Foot Mercato via Il Bianconero reports that PSG is also interested in him.

The French side lost the league title to Lille last season and they are keen to win it back in the next campaign.

They believe Paratici would be a valuable addition to their administrative staff and will battle Tottenham to sign him.

It says they have requested information on how to get him and one reason they have targeted him is because of their interest in Ronaldo.

While nothing is certain yet, one thing that is sure is that Paratici has already proven that he knows how to get Ronaldo to change clubs.