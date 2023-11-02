Juventus’ list of midfield targets is continually expanding, and the Bianconeri have added another Tottenham midfielder to the mix.

The Bianconeri have been tracking Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for some time, as the Dane demonstrates that he is a player they can rely on for immediate success.

He isn’t receiving sufficient playing time at Tottenham, and it appears likely that the Premier League leaders will be willing to sell him.

However, acquiring Hojbjerg is not straightforward, and Juve has identified another Tottenham midfielder who could be a valuable addition.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri also hold an interest in Giovanni Lo Celso, who hasn’t featured in many games for his current club this season.

He is further down the pecking order at the London club and appears to be a target that Juventus can easily incorporate into their squad.

However, Spurs is seeking 17 million euros for his departure, which could impact Juventus’ pursuit, as the Bianconeri are seeking a loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Lo Celso is a good midfielder who is just out of favour in London and did well while on loan at Villarreal.

He may not be better than most of our current options, but having him in the group strengthens and makes us much better than we are now.