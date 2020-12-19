Another twist emerges in Papu Gomez to Juventus speculation

Papu Gomez has been linked with a move to Juventus recently and even though Fabio Paratici has said that the Bianconeri are not looking to sign him, the rumours just will not go away.

Juventus always want to sign the best players from the other Italian teams and it is no surprise that they have been linked with a move for Gomez as well.

The Argentinean is arguably one of the most important players at Atalanta and he has proven over the last few seasons that he can perform against the top teams.

Since the rumours of a move to Juve will not go away, there have been talks that Juventus and Atalanta will agree on an exchange deal which will see Federico Bernardeschi move to Atalanta for Gomez to arrive at Juve.

However, Italian journalist Luca Momblano told Top Calcio 24 as quoted by Calciomercato that there is no way that both clubs will exchange players on loan because it will not solve the problems for both sides.

He is suggesting that an outright sale is what Atalanta will want, and he also said that a move away from Italy is off the table for Gomez.

He said: “Gomez and Bernardeschi are two possible starters, but an exchange of loans would not solve anyone’s problems at a strategic-corporate level I don’t think this will be the solution. There is also no correspondence on the rumors that the ‘Papu’ approach Juventus, except for surprises. There is also a denial on Paris Saint-Germain: the player will remain in Italy let his entourage know.”